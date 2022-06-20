Rocco Regnier, freshman, Eureka By Bill Hester | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com Jun 20, 2022 32 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Regnier was a district champion and finished seventh in singles in the Class 3 state tournament. He finished the season with a 15-4 record. 0 Comments Tags Rocco Regnier Tournament Sport STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story 2022 All-Metro boys tennis second team