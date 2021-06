Played on team state champions all three years of his career (2018, 2019, 2021). At No. 2 singles, won clinching match in this year’s Class 3 state team final against Rockhurst. Sutter then teamed with Akash Rajan to win the Class 3 doubles state title. Sutter, who finished second in Class 1 singles his previous two years of the individual state tournament, also will attend Indiana but not play tennis in college.