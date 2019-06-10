Sutter went 17-5 while playing No. 2 singles on the Class 1 team champion Bombers. For the second successive season, Sutter reached the championship match in Class 1 singles. This year he lost to teammate Akash Rajan. One of Sutter’s biggest wins came in the team semifinals, when he paired with Rajan to defeat Nathan Turtledove and Logan Stevens of Pembroke Hill at No. 1 doubles. Turtledove and Stevens won the Class 1 doubles championship two days later.
