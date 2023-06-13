Patel entered high school tennis with a stellar resume in junior tennis, which included a top 10 national ranking. He showed why, finishing undefeated in singles. He won the top flight of the Metro League Tournament and capped his season with a Class 3 singles championship, winning all four state matches in straight sets. Patel helped the Bombers to a second-place finish in the Class 3 team tournament. Patel kept his undefeated record intact by winning the final two games against Trey Lambright of Pembroke Hill. Lambright led 7-5, 5-5 when the match was stopped as the Raiders clinched the team title.