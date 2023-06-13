One of the most dominant players in the area for three years. He has lost just four total matches in that span, three coming in the state tournament. He will have one more chance for an elusive state crown next year. Griese was 35-1 this year. He rallied to finish third in the Class 1 state singles tournament after suffering only loss of the season in the semifinals against Cole Horton of Savannah. Griese lost in the state final the previous two years to Barstow's Richard King (2021) and to Whitfield's Danny Radke (2022).