Tyler Raclin, MICDS
Graduation year: 2016

Raclin won the Class 1 doubles state crown in 2015 and finished second in singles in 2014 and 2016. He helped the Rams win Class 1 team crowns from 2013-16. Raclin was a four-year starter for the University of Chicago, earning NCAA Division III All-American honors three times in doubles. He helped the Maroons to national semifinal team trips in 2018 and 2019.

