Zach Trimpe, Edwardsville tennis and golf

Graduation year: 2019

Trimpe set a school record with 185 victories in singles and doubles. His biggest win came in the final of the Illinois Class 2A state tournament in 2017, when he teamed with Alex Gray to win the state doubles title. It was the first time that players from the Metro East won a state title in 91 years. Trimpe was first team All-Metro team three times. He is playing collegiately at Butler University.

