Butler University signee closed out four-year career as the No. 1 player for the Tigers by reaching the consolation quarterfinals in singles of the Illinois Class 2A state tournament. Trimpe set a school record with 185 victories, including a 47-7 singles record as a senior. He was 14-2 in sectional matches and 21-6 at state during his career. In 2017, Trimpe teamed with Alex Gray to win the Class 2A state doubles championship, which was the first in Edwardsville program history.
