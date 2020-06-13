All-Decade boys track and field spotlight: Hindman gets early start as pro triathlete after dynamic distance career for Lafayette

Austin Hindman clambered out of the water. The 1.5-kilometer swim, nearly a mile, had his heart thumping. He pulled on his helmet, clipped his cycling shoes into his bike pedals and joined the lead pack as the athletes began the 40-kilometer, nearly 25 miles, stretch of the triathlon.
The pack powered away at breakneck speed. It was in this moment Hindman, a 2017 Lafayette graduate and arguably the greatest high school distance runner to call Missouri home, realized this was going to hurt.
A lot.
“At first, it was a slap in the face,” Hindman said. “I was thinking it wouldn’t be that much faster and harder. And it was.”
The 2017 All-Metro boys track and field athlete of the year and the Post-Dispatch All-Decade first-team distance runner, Hindman left a legacy on the track that is unprecedented.
Hindman won three consecutive Class 5 3,200-meter state championships. He and his dynamic distance teammates at Lafayette won three successive Class 5 3,200 relay titles, and his junior year the Lancers won in 7 minutes and 40.29 seconds, nearly two full seconds faster than the record University City held for 35 years. As a senior, Hindman won the Class 5 800, 1,600 and 3,200 to become the second athlete in state meet history to win all three in the same year. He posted the fastest 3,200 time by a Missouri boy when he went 8:43.23 at the Arcadia Invitational. At the Adidas Dream Mile, he finished in 4:04.53 for the fastest mile by a Missouri boy.
Hindman set up his spectacular track season with an incredible fall. In Nov. 2016, he won the Class 5 state cross country title in 15:22.3, the fastest state time at Jefferson City’s Oak Hills Golf Course, home to the state meet for 39 years. That September in Cozumel, Mexico, he won the International Triathlon Union’s Junior World Championship to become just the third American to win since the event began in 1990.
And here he was in the back of the bicycling pack trying to keep up as they made their way to the next transition point, where the triathletes shed their biking equipment and embarked on a 10-kilometer (6.2-mile) run.
“The transition from juniors to pro was really, really tough,” said Hindman, now 21 years old. “You come in at the bottom. There’s a lot more years of fitness and experience (you don’t have).”
Hindman is in the process of gaining that fitness and experience. It’s why he left the University of Missouri after his freshman year. The Tigers’ prized cross country and track recruit was an All-Southeastern Conference freshman honoree as the top freshman finisher in the indoor 3,000 meters. Hindman had every intention of exhausting his five years of eligibility at Mizzou, but one phone call late in the summer before his sophomore year changed everything.
USA Triathlon and Team USA began an initiative called Project Podium. It’s an Olympic development training program for triathletes, the first of its kind in the world. Its focus is to prepare American athletes with eyes on the 2024 and 2028 Olympics. Parker Spencer was handed the coaching keys to Project Podium, and one of the first people he contacted was Hindman.
“I needed to get the right guys into this program to start things off on the right foot and give legitimacy to what we’re trying to accomplish,” Spencer told the Arizona Sun in 2018.
Hindman was blown away when Spencer laid out the vision for Project Podium. His dream of becoming a professional triathlete was no longer just in his head. It was on the table. But by becoming a professional it meant forgoing any and all hopes of a collegiate career.
“I didn’t think I’d give it up. I was super happy,” Hindman said. “If I didn’t take this opportunity and go for it, I’d look back on it and I’d regret it.”
In the span of two weeks, Hindman went from returning for his sophomore year in Columbia to moving to Tempe, Arizona, where Project Podium makes its home.
The transition from college athlete to professional has challenged Hindman. The training and competition are among the best in the world. But some of the most perplexing parts have nothing to do with what happens in the water, on the bike or on the road.
For Hindman, it’s what happens in the air.
“It’s almost impossible for me to sleep on an airplane,” Hindman said. “Learning the travel part was pretty tough.”
Triathlons happen all around the globe. Hindman has bounced from North America to Europe to South America and back again. It has been a constant struggle to use that travel time to rest. His first priority is to book a seat in an exit row. The 6-foot-4 and 175-pound Hindman won’t relax if he’s cramped.
Over the last two years he’s found that noise-canceling headphones, a sleep mask and a hit of melatonin helps.
“Everyone is different. It takes a lot of trial and error,” Hindman said. “If you don’t take care of your body, it wears on you a lot.”
Nutrition is another significant part of life as a pro. Hindman said meal planning is vital and that took some time to figure out as well. He can slap together a chicken and rice dinner when he’s in a pinch, but he can’t eat it day after day.
“It can get old pretty fast,” he said with a laugh.
His mother, Gina, sends him recipes to try when he wants something different.
Hindman is currently training outside of Roanoke, Virginia. When the coronavirus pandemic came crashing down on the country in March, he and his teammates were competing in Florida. They flew back to Tempe when the second of their two events were canceled by fears of COVID-19. Hindman and his teammates trained as much as possible while in Arizona. Even with the lockdown restrictions, their group was small enough it could run along the canals that irrigate Phoenix. They could bike trails, too. But swimming presented a challenge. None of the pools were open and nearly all the lakes near Phoenix are in public parks, which were closed.
A friend of Project Podium allowed the team to use the endless pool in his backyard. A small pool that uses a current, it’s big enough for one swimmer at a time. It wasn’t ideal, but it beat the alternative.
“He cranked up the chlorine and we went in the back gate, did our swim and would head out,” Hindman said. “He stayed in his house.”
As the Arizona weather turned hot, Project Podium sent the team to Virginia to train in more mild conditions. There’s a lake near the living quarters that allows the team access to water and ample running and biking trails. Hindman will remain in Roanoke for a few weeks before returning to Tempe, where he’ll spend a few days before traveling to Park City, Utah, to train at another facility.
The pandemic forced the postponement of the 2020 Olympics, and while Project Podium’s goals are for 2024 and 2028, it still threw a wrench in the team’s training. The competition and training schedules are built around qualifying for the Olympics. With all of that now up in the air, it has proven difficult for the athletes to build out their training progressions when no one knows when competition will resume.
Hindman and his teammates have set training goals as they, and the rest of the world’s Olympic hopefuls, wait to see what happens in the future.
Even in these uncertain and unprecedented times, Hindman still loves what he’s doing and is happy with the decision he made. There have been hard days but this is what he’s always wanted.
“I’ve learned a lot about myself,” Hindman said. “It’s what I’ve dreamed about as long as I can remember. It’s come with some really amazing experiences.”
ALL-DECADE FIRST TEAM
Athlete of the decade: Justin Robinson, sprints, Hazelwood West
Graduation year: 2020
The All-Metro athlete of the decade and the 2019 All-Metro athlete of the year, Robinson was among the most dominant athletes in the nation in his age group. A three-time Class 5 champion in the 400-meter including an all-class state record of 46.3 seconds as a junior. A two-time state champion in the 200. Swept the 100, 200 and 400 as a junior to lead Hazelwood West to its first state championship. Set the Under-18 world record in the 400 when he went 44.84 at the Great Southwest Classic after his junior year. Won gold in the 400 at the Under-20 Pan American Games. Anchored Team USA’s 1,600-meter relay team to victory in an Under-20 world record time of 2 minutes, 59.3 seconds. Won a bronze medal in the 400 at the Pan Am Games with a 45.07. Did not compete as senior due to coronavirus pandemic. Signed with Arizona State.
Middle distance: CJ Jones, Cardinal Ritter
Graduation year: 2014
The 2012 and 2014 athlete of the year and a first-team selection as a junior, Jones was a nine-time Class 3 state champion. Won three 800-meter state championships. Ran the fastest 800 by a Missouri boy when he finished in 1 minute, 49.54 seconds as a senior at the United States Track and Field Youth Outdoor Championships. Won a state title in the 400 as a senior in 47.01 seconds. Signed with Texas Tech. An eight-time All-American and Big 12 outdoor 800 champion in 2016.
Long distance: Austin Hindman, Lafayette
Graduation year: 2017
The 2017 athlete of the year as a senior and a first-team selection as a junior, Hindman is the most accomplished distance runner in Missouri history. An eight-time Class 5 state champion, he went undefeated at the state meet, won the 3,200-meter race three consecutive years and set the all-class state-meet record as a senior when he finished in 8 minutes, 45 seconds. Ran the fastest 3,200 by a Missouri boy when he went 8:43 at the Arcadia Invitational as a senior. Set the Class 5 1,600 state-meet record when he won in 4:09. Swept the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 as a senior to become the second athlete in state-meet history to win all three in the same meet. Helped Lafayette’s 3,200 relay win three successive state championships, including an all-class record of 7:40.29 as a junior. The 2017 Missouri Gatorade track and field athlete of the year signed with Missouri. Turned professional in 2018 to pursue career as a triathlete. In 2016, Hindman became the third American to win the Triathlon Union’s Junior World Championship since the event began in 1990.
Hurdles: Travis Anderson, Edwardsville
Graduation year: 2017
A first-team All-Metro selection as a senior, Anderson tied the all-class state record in the Class 3A 110-meter hurdles when he went 13.79 in the prelims. Won back-to-back state titles in the 110s as a junior and senior. Claimed the 300-meter hurdles title in 37.83 as a senior. Finished third in the 300s (38.04) as a junior. Finished as the runner up in the 110s as a sophomore. Signed with Nebraska.
Long jump: Rayvon Allen, Summit
Graduation year: 2017
A two-time first-team All-Metro selection, Allen won the Class 4 long jump championship as a senior with a leap of 24 feet and 0.25 inches. It’s the top long-jump mark by an area Missouri athlete this decade. Won back-to-back triple jump titles as a junior and senior with a personal best state-meet leap of 50-4.5 as a senior. Medaled in the 300-meter hurdles to help Summit win the state title. Earned all-state honors in the triple jump as a sophomore. Signed with Wichita State. Ranks among the top-8 all-time in the long jump at Wichita State. Transferred to Oklahoma.
Triple jump: Ja'Mari Ward, Cahokia
Graduation year: 2016
The 2015 and 2016 All-Metro athlete of the year, Ward was among the top high school jumpers in American history. As a senior, he set the national high school record in the triple jump by leaping 53 feet, 7.5 inches. Injury did not allow him to compete at state later that spring. Won back-to-back Class 2A titles and set the class record of 50-6 as a junior. A two-time long jump champion, he set the Illinois all-class record in the long jump as a sophomore when he leaped 25-0.25. A USATF Outdoor Track and Field champion long jumper. Signed with Missouri. Won the SEC long jump title as a freshman, named Southeastern Conference freshman of the year. Won the U-20 Pan American long jump championship (25-5.75) in 2017. A one-time All-America selection.
High jump: Justin Kretchmer, Waterloo
Graduation year: 2013
A first-team All-Metro selection as a senior, Kretchmer cleared 7 feet, 1 inch and then took second in the Class 2A meet by jumping 7 feet to break the then-Class 2A record. He’s the only area athlete to clear 7 feet in the past decade. Won the state title as a junior (6-8) and finished fourth as a sophomore (6-5). Signed with Kentucky. Earned Southeastern Conference all-freshmen team honors. Won the SEC high jump title in 2015 by clearing 7-0.25.
Pole vault: Nolan Boone, Liberty
Graduation year: 2019
The area’s top pole vaulter this decade. Won the Class 4 state championship when he vaulted an area-best 15 feet, 9 inches. Took second as a junior (14-3) and earned all-state honors as a sophomore with a sixth-place finish. Walked on at Alabama.
Discus: AJ Epenesa, Edwardsville
Graduation year: 2017
Among the area’s greatest all-around athletes, Epenesa was a two-time first-team All-Metro selection. Won back-to-back Class 3A discus state titles, including setting the all-class state-meet record with a throw of 205 feet, 11 inches as a junior. Set the Illinois state discus record with his throw of 206-5 at the Winston Brown Invitational as a junior. Earned all-state honors in the discus as a sophomore and was a three-time all-state finisher in the shot put, including a runner-up finish as a junior with a career-best put of 60-4.5. Signed with Iowa to play football. Drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft.
Shot put: Martinus Mitchell, Collinsville
Graduation year: 2014
A first-team All-Metro selection as a senior, Mitchell won the Class 3A shot put state championship with a toss of 61 feet, 0.75 inches. Set a personal record of 61-8.5 when he won the Southwestern Conference crown as a senior. Went over 60 feet three times as a senior. Finished fourth at state as a junior (55-6.25). Signed with SIU Edwardsville. Took top honors in the Ohio Valley Conference in both the discus and shot put during his career.
Javelin: Malcolm Harvey, Trinity
Graduation year: 2021
An All-Metro selection as a sophomore, Harvey won the Class 3 javelin state championship with a personal best throw of 184 feet, 8 inches. Finished as the runner-up as a freshman (163-1). Did not compete as a junior due to coronavirus pandemic.
Multi-event: Ezekiel Elliott, John Burroughs
Graduation year: 2013
The 2013 All-Metro track and field athlete of the year and a first-team selection as a sophomore, Elliott is among the most versatile all-around athletes the area has seen. As a senior, he won the Class 3 100-meter in 11.03 seconds, the 200-meter in 22.25, the 110-meter hurdles in 13.87 and the 300-meter hurdles in 39.01. Set a personal best time of 13.77 as a senior at the sectional meet, which ranks in the top-five times by a Missouri boy, according to Milesplit.com. Earned all-state honors in the 110s, 300s with runner-up finishes and took fifth in the 100. As a sophomore, he won the 110s (14.13), was second in the 300s (38.53) and was all-state in the 100. Finished third in the 110s as a freshman. Signed with Ohio State to play football. Was selected by the Dallas Cowboys No. 4 overall in the 2016 NFL draft.
ALL-DECADE SECOND TEAM
Sprints: Michael Wells, Cleveland
Graduation year: 2014
A two-time first-team All-Metro selection, Wells dominated the Class 2 state meet with three successive 100-meter victories with a personal best state time of 10.75 seconds as a sophomore. Dropped the second-fastest 100 time by an area athlete this decade with a 10.43 at Festival of Miles as a junior. A two-time 200 champion with a personal best state time of 22.02. Won the 400 as a senior. Signed with Oklahoma. Transferred to Wichita State. Posted the No. 4 100 time in school history (10.32) in 2017.
Middle distance: Brandon Miller, John Burroughs
Graduation year: 2020
The 2018 All-Metro athlete of the year and the newcomer of the year as a freshman. A two-time 800-meter state champion and set the all-class state record as a sophomore when he won 1:49.55, breaking a mark that stood for 31 years. Won the 1,600 as a sophomore in 4 minutes, 23 seconds. Was part of three state champion relays as a freshman. Suffered season-ending injury as a junior and did not compete as a senior due to the coronavirus pandemic. Holds multiple youth world records in the 800. Signed with Texas A&M.
Long distance: Patrick Perrier, O'Fallon
Graduation year: 2014
A first-team All-Metro selection as a senior, Perrier won the Class 3A 1,600-meter title in 4 minutes, 10 seconds. Finished as the runner up in the 3,200 in 9:07. Took third in the 3,200 as a junior (9:03). Earned all-state honors as a sophomore and junior in the 1,600. Took second in the Festival of Miles when he finished in 4:06 in a one-mile run. Signed with Stanford where he graduated. Competed for Vanderbilt while attending graduate school.
Hurdles: William Session, Belleville East
Graduation year: 2016
A two-time first-team All-Metro selection, Session won the Class 3A 300-meter hurdles championship in 37.46 seconds and finished second in the 110s with a wind-aided 13.72. Won the 110s as a junior in 14.25 and finished fourth in the 300s in 38.17. Qualified for the state meet as a freshman and sophomore. Signed with Indiana. Placed second in the 110s at the Big Ten championships as a sophomore. Earned the Big Ten Outstanding Sportsmanship award. Did not compete as a senior due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Long jump: Chris Gleghorn, Pattonville
Graduation year: 2016
Won the Class 5 long jump state championship as a senior with a leap of 23 feet, 0.25 inches. Earned all-state honors with a fourth-place finish as a junior and a fifth-place finish as a sophomore. Leaped a personal best 23-8 at Ladue’s Brusca/Strobach Invitational. Signed with Kansas. Took a redshirt season as a sophomore. Did not compete this spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Triple jump: Brandon Tanthavong, Granite City
Graduation year: 2011
Took second in the Class 3A triple jump when he jumped 50 feet as a senior. One of three area athletes to reach the 50-foot mark this decade. Earned all-state honors as a junior with a fifth-place finish (46-3.25). Signed with Illinois.
High jump: Mitchell Fairless, Duchesne
Graduation year: 2018
A first-team All-Metro selection as a senior, he won the Class 3 high jump by clearing 6 feet, 10 inches. A two-time state runner up as a junior (6-9) and sophomore (6-7). Went undefeated as a senior. Signed with Missouri S&T to play basketball after averaging 18 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Pioneers as a senior.
Pole vault: Zach Reed, Festus
Graduation year: 2013
Won the Class 3 state championship as a senior with vault of 15 feet. Set a new school record of 15-6 as a senior at the sectional meet. It’s the second highest vault by an area athlete this decade. Vaulted 15 feet or higher six times as a senior. Qualified for state as a junior. Signed with SIU Carbondale.
Discus: Ricky Nelson, Belleville West
Graduation year: 2015
An All-Metro selection, Nelson won the Class 3A discus as a senior with a personal best throw of 192 feet, 3 inches. Earned all-state honors in the shot put with a sixth-place finish (56-9). Qualified for state as a junior. Signed with Barton Community College. Named the NJCAA Division I field athlete of the year by the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association as a sophomore after winning the national championship in the discus, and earning All-America honors in the hammer throw and shot put. Set school records in the discus and hammer throw. Signed with Tennessee.
Shot put: Michael Slater, Parkway Central
Graduation year: 2015
A first-team All-Metro selection as a senior, Slater won the Class 4 shot put state championship as a senior with a throw of 55 feet, 5.75 inches. Set a personal record put of 64-5 at Parkway South’s Jim Schmuck Invitational. Had the area’s top discus throw as a senior with a 199-3 at the Suburban Central Conference meet. Earned all-state honors as a junior with a seventh-place finish in the shot (52-11.25) and discus (146-3). Signed with Iowa to play football.
Javelin: Derrick Boyce, Pattonville
Graduation year: 2018
An All-Metro selection as a senior, he won the Class 5 javelin state championship with a throw of 180 feet, 1 inch. Let loose a personal best throw of 188-3 at the Timberland Throwers meet as a senior. Ran on Pattonville’s state runner up 800-meter relay as a senior. Signed to play football at Butler Community College.
Multi-event: Isaiah Martin, Hillsboro
Graduation year: 2018
A two-time All-Metro selection, Martin won back-to-back Class 4 state championships in the 300-meter hurdles with a personal best time of 37.8 seconds as a senior. Won the state title in the javelin as a junior with a throw of 161 feet, 9 inches. Was the javelin runner up as a senior with a throw of 176. Had the area’s longest javelin throw of 194 at the Jefferson County Athletic Association championships as a senior. A three-time all-state performer in the 110-meter hurdles and a three-time state qualifier in the long jump. Won the decathlon at the Great Southwest Classic as a senior. Signed with Purdue. Just the second All-America decathlete in school history. Did not compete this spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.
ALL-DECADE THIRD TEAM
Sprints: Jermarrion Stewart, Collinsville
Graduation year: 2020
A first-team All-Metro selection as a junior, Stewart was the Class 3A runner up in the 100- and 200-meter. His time of 10.54 at the state meet is the best time in the event by an area athlete this decade. Posted a personal best time of 10.43 in the sectional. Went a wind-aided 21.29 at state in the 200. Set a personal best time of 21.24 in the 200 at the Belleville West Invitational. Finished third in the 100 (10.62) and 200 (21.63) as a sophomore. Did not compete as a senior due to the coronavirus pandemic. Committed to University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.
Middle distance: Chris Conrad, O'Fallon
Graduation year: 2017
A first-team All-Metro selection as a senior, he won the Class 3A 800-meter championship in 1 minute, 49.91 seconds. Finished as the state runner-up as a junior (1:53.02). Two-time Southwestern Conference champion in the 800 and 1,600. Signed with Missouri.
Long distance: Daniel Everett, Westminster
Graduation year: 2011
A first-team All-Metro selection as a senior, Everett won the Class 4 1,600-meter in 4 minutes, 8.43 seconds to cap an undefeated season. Took second in the 800 (1:54) and third in the 3,200 (9:23.7). Earned all-state honors in the 800 and 1,600 as a junior and the 1,600 as a sophomore. Qualified for the state meet as a freshman. Signed with Columbia University. Competed four years in cross country and track. A two-time All-America selection in track. Competed at Iowa State with fifth year of eligibility.
Hurdles: Aaron Mallett, McCluer North
Graduation year: 2013
A two-time first-team All-Metro selection, Mallett won the Class 4 300-meter hurdles in 36.98 seconds as a senior. Posted a personal best 110-meter hurdle time of 13.77 at Summit’s Corey Siebert Invitational. Was disqualified in the 110s at state for hurdle encroachment. Won gold in the 110s as a junior in a wind-aided 14.14 and took second in the 300s in 37.86. Earned all-state honors in the 110s as a sophomore. Signed with Iowa. A seven-time All-America honoree and considered among the greatest hurdlers in school history. Won multiple Big 10 championships during the indoor and outdoor seasons. School record holder in the outdoor 110s (13.24) and the indoor 60s (7.63). Named track team MVP as a junior.
Long jump: Chris Moore, Cahokia
Graduation year: 2013
Leaped 24 feet, 8.5 inches at the St. Clair County Championships as a senior for the third-best mark in Illinois, according to Milesplit.com. Took second at the Class 2A state meet with a 22-11.75 and finished second in the triple jump (47-2.5) as a senior.
Triple jump: Rasheed Ricketts, Cardinal Ritter
Graduation year: 2019
Won back-to-back Class 3 triple jump state titles as a junior (47 feet, 4.5 inches) and senior (49-2.25). Set a personal best mark of 49-4 at Summit’s Corey Siebert Invitational as a senior. Was undefeated as a senior. Took third at state as a sophomore. A three-time all-state performer in the long jump. Signed with Arkansas. Did not compete this spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.
High jump: Lamont Allen, De Soto
Graduation year: 2017
A first-team All-Metro selection as a senior, he won the Class 4 high jump with a personal state-meet best 6 feet, 10 inches. Jumped a personal best 6-10.25 at the De Soto Invitational as a junior. Went undefeated in the high jump as a senior. Finished as the state runner up as a junior (6-8) and earned all-state honors with a fifth-place finish as a sophomore and a sixth-place finish as a freshman. Signed with Illinois State.
Pole vault: Jadon Elliott, Triad
Graduation year: 2019
Took third in the Class 2A as a senior by clearing a personal best 15 feet. Vaulted 14 feet to earn all-state honors as a junior with a seventh-place finish and as a sophomore with a fifth-place finish. Signed with New Mexico Junior College. Did not compete this spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Discus: Josh McDonald, Timberland
Graduation year: 2013
A two-time first-team All-Metro selection, McDonald won back-to-back Class 4 discus state championships. Unleashed a state-meet best of 188 feet, 8 inches as a senior. Had a personal best throw of 192-6 at Timberland’s Wolfpack Invitational as a senior for the area’s top throw that season. Took fifth at state in the discus as a sophomore. Won the shot put as a senior (59-9.75) and was an all-state performer as a junior. Signed with Wisconsin. A two-time All-America selection. No. 3 on the school’s all-time discus list (189-11).
Shot put: Khalen Saunders, Parkway Central
Graduation year: 2014
Had a career-best put of 60 feet, 7 inches at Parkway North’s Fred Lyons Invitational as a senior. One of four area throwers to break the 60-foot mark in the last decade. Finished as the Class 4 runner up as a senior (56-5.5) and junior (54-5.5). Signed with Western Illinois to play football. Drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft.
Javelin: Ivan Barnett, Kirkwood
Graduation year: 2017
A two-time Class 5 all-state honoree in the javelin. Finished third as a senior with a throw of 170 feet, 9 inches. Took third as a junior (167-7). Had a personal record throw of 183-11 at the Jackson Invitational as a senior. Signed to play football and throw at Robert Morris University. Set the javelin school record with a throw of 193-11 at the Drake Relays as a freshman. Transferred to Missouri after one year to continue track career. Took a redshirt in 2019 and did not compete this spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Multi-event: Jehu Chesson, Ladue
Graduation year: 2012
A first-team All-Metro selection as a senior, Chesson won the Class 4 100-meter in 10.7 seconds and defended his 300-meter hurdle title in 37.77 seconds. Raced to a personal best time in the 300s as a junior when he won state in 37.44. Finished as the 110-meter hurdle runner up to McCluer North standout Aaron Mallett by one hundredth of a second as a senior in a wind-aided 14.15. Signed at Michigan to play football. Drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL draft.
