All-Decade boys track and field spotlight: Hindman gets early start as pro triathlete after dynamic distance career for Lafayette

For Hindman, it’s what happens in the air.

“It’s almost impossible for me to sleep on an airplane,” Hindman said. “Learning the travel part was pretty tough.”

Triathlons happen all around the globe. Hindman has bounced from North America to Europe to South America and back again. It has been a constant struggle to use that travel time to rest. His first priority is to book a seat in an exit row. The 6-foot-4 and 175-pound Hindman won’t relax if he’s cramped.

Over the last two years he’s found that noise-canceling headphones, a sleep mask and a hit of melatonin helps.

“Everyone is different. It takes a lot of trial and error,” Hindman said. “If you don’t take care of your body, it wears on you a lot.”

Nutrition is another significant part of life as a pro. Hindman said meal planning is vital and that took some time to figure out as well. He can slap together a chicken and rice dinner when he’s in a pinch, but he can’t eat it day after day.

“It can get old pretty fast,” he said with a laugh.

His mother, Gina, sends him recipes to try when he wants something different.