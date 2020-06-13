You are the owner of this article.
All-Decade boys track and field spotlight: Hindman gets early start as pro triathlete after dynamic distance career for Lafayette
All-Decade boys track and field spotlight: Hindman gets early start as pro triathlete after dynamic distance career for Lafayette

From the All-Decade boys track and field series
Austin Hindman, Lafayette

Randy Kemp

 Randy Kemp

Austin Hindman clambered out of the water. The 1.5-kilometer swim, nearly a mile, had his heart thumping. He pulled on his helmet, clipped his cycling shoes into his bike pedals and joined the lead pack as the athletes began the 40-kilometer, nearly 25 miles, stretch of the triathlon.

The pack powered away at breakneck speed. It was in this moment Hindman, a 2017 Lafayette graduate and arguably the greatest high school distance runner to call Missouri home, realized this was going to hurt.

A lot.

“At first, it was a slap in the face,” Hindman said. “I was thinking it wouldn’t be that much faster and harder. And it was.”

The 2017 All-Metro boys track and field athlete of the year and the Post-Dispatch All-Decade first-team distance runner, Hindman left a legacy on the track that is unprecedented.

Hindman won three consecutive Class 5 3,200-meter state championships. He and his dynamic distance teammates at Lafayette won three successive Class 5 3,200 relay titles, and his junior year the Lancers won in 7 minutes and 40.29 seconds, nearly two full seconds faster than the record University City held for 35 years. As a senior, Hindman won the Class 5 800, 1,600 and 3,200 to become the second athlete in state meet history to win all three in the same year. He posted the fastest 3,200 time by a Missouri boy when he went 8:43.23 at the Arcadia Invitational. At the Adidas Dream Mile, he finished in 4:04.53 for the fastest mile by a Missouri boy.

170906AustinHindmamPOYKemp06.JPG

Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Hindman set up his spectacular track season with an incredible fall. In Nov. 2016, he won the Class 5 state cross country title in 15:22.3, the fastest state time at Jefferson City’s Oak Hills Golf Course, home to the state meet for 39 years. That September in Cozumel, Mexico, he won the International Triathlon Union’s Junior World Championship to become just the third American to win since the event began in 1990.

And here he was in the back of the bicycling pack trying to keep up as they made their way to the next transition point, where the triathletes shed their biking equipment and embarked on a 10-kilometer (6.2-mile) run.

“The transition from juniors to pro was really, really tough,” said Hindman, now 21 years old. “You come in at the bottom. There’s a lot more years of fitness and experience (you don’t have).”

Hindman is in the process of gaining that fitness and experience. It’s why he left the University of Missouri after his freshman year. The Tigers’ prized cross country and track recruit was an All-Southeastern Conference freshman honoree as the top freshman finisher in the indoor 3,000 meters. Hindman had every intention of exhausting his five years of eligibility at Mizzou, but one phone call late in the summer before his sophomore year changed everything.

USA Triathlon and Team USA began an initiative called Project Podium. It’s an Olympic development training program for triathletes, the first of its kind in the world. Its focus is to prepare American athletes with eyes on the 2024 and 2028 Olympics. Parker Spencer was handed the coaching keys to Project Podium, and one of the first people he contacted was Hindman.

“I needed to get the right guys into this program to start things off on the right foot and give legitimacy to what we’re trying to accomplish,” Spencer told the Arizona Sun in 2018.

Hindman was blown away when Spencer laid out the vision for Project Podium. His dream of becoming a professional triathlete was no longer just in his head. It was on the table. But by becoming a professional it meant forgoing any and all hopes of a collegiate career.

“I didn’t think I’d give it up. I was super happy,” Hindman said. “If I didn’t take this opportunity and go for it, I’d look back on it and I’d regret it.”

In the span of two weeks, Hindman went from returning for his sophomore year in Columbia to moving to Tempe, Arizona, where Project Podium makes its home.

The transition from college athlete to professional has challenged Hindman. The training and competition are among the best in the world. But some of the most perplexing parts have nothing to do with what happens in the water, on the bike or on the road.

For Hindman, it’s what happens in the air.

“It’s almost impossible for me to sleep on an airplane,” Hindman said. “Learning the travel part was pretty tough.”

2017 Class 5 state track and field

Lafayette's Austin Hindman competes in the Class 5 3200-meter runin the Missouri Track and Field State Championships on Saturday, May 27, 2017, at Jefferson City High School in Jefferson City, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Triathlons happen all around the globe. Hindman has bounced from North America to Europe to South America and back again. It has been a constant struggle to use that travel time to rest. His first priority is to book a seat in an exit row. The 6-foot-4 and 175-pound Hindman won’t relax if he’s cramped.

Over the last two years he’s found that noise-canceling headphones, a sleep mask and a hit of melatonin helps.

“Everyone is different. It takes a lot of trial and error,” Hindman said. “If you don’t take care of your body, it wears on you a lot.”

Nutrition is another significant part of life as a pro. Hindman said meal planning is vital and that took some time to figure out as well. He can slap together a chicken and rice dinner when he’s in a pinch, but he can’t eat it day after day.

“It can get old pretty fast,” he said with a laugh.

His mother, Gina, sends him recipes to try when he wants something different.

Hindman is currently training outside of Roanoke, Virginia. When the coronavirus pandemic came crashing down on the country in March, he and his teammates were competing in Florida. They flew back to Tempe when the second of their two events were canceled by fears of COVID-19. Hindman and his teammates trained as much as possible while in Arizona. Even with the lockdown restrictions, their group was small enough it could run along the canals that irrigate Phoenix. They could bike trails, too. But swimming presented a challenge. None of the pools were open and nearly all the lakes near Phoenix are in public parks, which were closed.

A friend of Project Podium allowed the team to use the endless pool in his backyard. A small pool that uses a current, it’s big enough for one swimmer at a time. It wasn’t ideal, but it beat the alternative.

“He cranked up the chlorine and we went in the back gate, did our swim and would head out,” Hindman said. “He stayed in his house.”

As the Arizona weather turned hot, Project Podium sent the team to Virginia to train in more mild conditions. There’s a lake near the living quarters that allows the team access to water and ample running and biking trails. Hindman will remain in Roanoke for a few weeks before returning to Tempe, where he’ll spend a few days before traveling to Park City, Utah, to train at another facility.

The pandemic forced the postponement of the 2020 Olympics, and while Project Podium’s goals are for 2024 and 2028, it still threw a wrench in the team’s training. The competition and training schedules are built around qualifying for the Olympics. With all of that now up in the air, it has proven difficult for the athletes to build out their training progressions when no one knows when competition will resume.

Hindman and his teammates have set training goals as they, and the rest of the world’s Olympic hopefuls, wait to see what happens in the future.

Even in these uncertain and unprecedented times, Hindman still loves what he’s doing and is happy with the decision he made. There have been hard days but this is what he’s always wanted.

“I’ve learned a lot about myself,” Hindman said. “It’s what I’ve dreamed about as long as I can remember. It’s come with some really amazing experiences.”

ALL-DECADE FIRST TEAM

ALL-DECADE SECOND TEAM

ALL-DECADE THIRD TEAM

