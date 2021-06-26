Brandon Battle can still feel it more than four years later.

The cold. The rain. The misery.

“It was the worst conditions,” he said.

A freshman at the time, Battle made his debut for the Edwardsville High boys track and field team on a late March day in 2018. Racing in the 100-meter dash he was assigned lane 1, which is reserved for the second-slowest entry in a heat. Only lane 8 is slower.

One of four freshman in the field of 17, Battle finished sixth in 11.91 seconds. He was the fastest freshman that day and outperformed his lane assignment. He would avoid lane 1 the rest of his time at Edwardsville.

Well, nearly the rest of his days at Edwardsville. He was thrown back into lane 1 when he ran in the 100 of this year’s Class 3A state meet at Eastern Illinois University's O’Brien Field.

Sprinters covet the middle lanes of the track. That’s where the fastest athletes are placed and it allows them to have a firm grasp on what’s going on around them.

“When you’re in the middle you can look to both peripherals,” Battle said.

If the competition is creeping up, getting a peek out of the corner of your eye can be the difference between victory and defeat. Running in lane 1 means you’re running without much of an idea of what your competitors are doing.

That’s how Battle began the final meet of his high school career.

“It was a little challenging,” he said.

The 6-foot-1 and 150-pound Battle had plans for the state meet. He didn’t want to win his first championship, he wanted to win three. The only way that was going to happen was if he managed to outperform his seed and claim victory in lane 1.

In one of the tightest finishes you’ll ever see, Battle won the 100 in 10.604 seconds. just ahead of Wauconda’s Javerius McGuinn. who finished in 10.606. Photos of the finish show McGuinn’s head crossed the finish line first as he leaned in to try and take the title. However, Battle’s torso was the first to break the line and by rule that made him the winner.

It was his closest race of the season, his toughest race of the meet and served as a springboard for a remarkable afternoon.

“That set the stage for a historic day for Brandon and our program,” Edwardsville coach Chad Lakatos said. “Kudos to Brandon. He pushed his shoulders forward. That was him having the intelligence of the sport.”

Battle went on to win titles in the 200- and 400-meter races to join Plainfield Central’s Kahmari Montgomery as the second sprinter from a large school in Illinois history to sweep his way to the “triple crown.”

Battle is the Post-Dispatch All-Metro boys track and field athlete of the year.

It’s not just that Battle scored all 30 of Edwardsville’s points to give it a fourth-place finish in the team standings, its sixth top-four finish since 2012. The way he went out and crushed the 400 field was pure domination.

Battle, 18, raced to victory in 46.48 seconds. It’s the third-fastest quarter mile in state meet history and the No. 3 performance in the nation this spring according to Milesplit.

He was nearly three full seconds ahead of the runner-up. That’s a lifetime in a race that often comes down to the final stride, but it became the norm this spring for Battle as he made the 400 his best event.

“He was faced with that all season,” Lakatos said. “He didn’t have anyone close to him all year.”

Battle had his second state title, but hoped to break the state record of 46.2 seconds set by Wheaton Warrenville South’s Jermar Collins in 1996. He nearly did it running by himself, which is one of the hardest things to do in the sport.

“I’ve pretty much dominated every race I’ve run this year,” Battle said. “I went through the 200 and I started to pull away. I had to get to the finish line.”

Battle allowed himself a peek at the clock and saw he was close, but when he finished he had just missed his goal. If there was disappointment it didn’t last long.

“Running a 46 isn’t easy,” Battle said. “Only a few guys in state history have run a 46.”

With his second gold medal secured, Battle’s focus shifted to the 200. He was so raring to go that he didn’t bother leaving the track to rest or stretch. The meet was running ahead of schedule and he didn’t want to miss the first call for his final race so he posted up near the check-in tent and waited. It was there he sipped on Gatorade and his favorite drink — pickle juice.

Introduced to the magical brine by his mother after he had a rash of cramps as an underclassman, Battle swears by the rehydrating properties of the elixir.

“At first I was like ‘Mom, are you serious?’ ” Battle said. “My cramp went away in like 10 seconds. I thought, ‘Did I just get super powers or something?’ I’ve been drinking that after my 400.”

With his pickle juice guzzled, Battle was ready to finish the meet with one more victory. He’d thought of what it would be like to win all three races. He went so far as to prepare a celebration should his dreams become reality.

“Since the start of high school I thought, ‘What am I going to do if I win state?’ ” Battle said. “I had to unleash everything. The last week I was envisioning myself winning the triple crown.”

Battle posted the fastest 200 time in Illinois this spring when he went 21.46 at the Belleville West Invitational on May 1 in his first meet of the season. He wasn’t able to best it, even with all the adrenaline pumping through him at state.

Instead he finished with his third-best time of 21.65 to beat Minooka’s Tyler Colwell, who was the runner-up in 21.97. As he came through the finish line Battle extended his arms to the side and displayed three fingers on each hand.

“I threw up the threes,” he said.

Battle’s historic day was the buzz of the 3A state meet. Spectators were enthralled by his triple crown chase and then awed by his near record-setting 400 performance. Battle was the biggest star on the brightest stage in the state.

“I could hear his name being mentioned,” Lakatos said. “We had the fastest sprinter in the state of Illinois. That was pretty special for everyone to witness. He embraced that opportunity and ran with it.”

Where Battle runs next is to be determined. He’ll compete at the next level — it’s just a matter of where.

Battle had committed to run at Eastern Illinois University and expressed gratitude to the Panthers’ coaching staff for sticking with him early in his high school career when the only schools chasing him were Illinois State and the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee.

“EIU has been with me since my sophomore year,” Battle said.

On Thursday, however, Battle decommitted from Eastern Illinois and will explore his options. He should have no shortage of suitors after his remarkable senior season — a senior season that secured Battle’s legacy as an Edwardsville standout. That is no simple feat a program that routinely turns out some of the finest athletes in the area, the state and the nation.

Battle only reached this lofty perch because he took a maniacal approach to his training during the pandemic. When COVID-19 turned the world on its head last March, Battle was forced to work on his own. There was to be no contact between coaches and athletes until there was a better understanding of the virus.

Battle spent his days where he felt most comfortable.

“I went to the track every, single day,” he said. “Every day I was out there I felt happy. Going to the track put a smile on my face.”

It was during this time Battle found the next gear that helped him reach this spring’s historic heights.

“He would crush every workout. He embraced everything and gave it his best effort,” Lakatos said. “Brandon is just as good a person off the track as he is on it. It was pretty awesome to see it unfold.”

