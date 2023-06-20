As Ian Schram approached the final moments of his first 1600-meter run of the 2023 season, he felt different.

Years before, the Festus High senior would just desperately hold on and hope it was enough to win the race.

As he rounded the corner this time, Schram found a new reserve of energy that was begging to be used.

So he tapped into it and found himself surging forward. Gaining strength with each step as he powered his way to the finish line to his first individual championship in April.

"I didn't train for it, I didn't make it happen (overnight)," Schram said. "I've always been able to run with them, now the last 150 it's me taking it as opposed to just holding on for dear life."

That powerful kick powered Schram to an undefeated season in the 1600-meter run, capped by a Class 4 state championship.

Schram also won the state title in the 800 and was runner-up both in the 3200 and as a member of Festus' 3200 relay.

Those accomplishments helped the Tigers chase the Class 4 track and field state championship for the first time in program history. Schram is the Post-Dispatch All-Metro boys track and field athlete of the year.

"He's hyper-competitive," Festus track coach Chris Partney said. "He doesn't skimp out on workouts. He wants to be very good at what he does. He has an edge to him. An edge you want in an athlete."

Schram won the Class 4 state championship in the 1600 in a time of 4 minutes and 17.17 seconds. He won the 800 in a time of 1:53.17, the fastest this season in Missouri. His runner-up in the 3200 came in 9:22.51, which is among the best in the area this season.

Cross country Bryant Wright, the long-distance coach for Festus' track team, was patient with Schram.

Wright knew a burst, that explosive kick, would eventually manifest itself in the Tigers senior.

"We do a lot of sprints, some fast sprints, and I think what we did was a culmination of two or three years of work," Wright said. "He went from being a boy to becoming a man physically. All that stuff he did before then was important in his development."

One of the things Wright and Schram developed his final season was the mental aspect of winning a title.

"He knew he was ready to be a state champion this year," Wright said. "It was fun to see that change. He had all the physical tools, but to be a state champ, you have to be there mentality. I was really impressed with how he went out and handled himself."

After seeing a historic state championship streak come to an end in the cross country season, Schram and his teammates didn't dwell on the negatives.

They saw their friends at Hillsboro climb the cross country mountain and accepted it before moving on.

"To a certain extent, we kind of expected it," Schram said. "We did our very best at state, but if they were the better team, we weren't going to be all mad about it. At the end of the day, they're the better team and that's who you want to see win."

As quickly as they moved on, the seniors had a new goal as track season approached.

"We were the first class to not win cross country, so what's better than that? Getting that first one in track," Schram said.

Schram and his senior leaders on the track team started putting in the work that it would take to make history.

"It was just setting that tone," Schram said. "It's kind of like that first leg of the relay when someone jumps out to a lead, you think that's going to be hard to beat. And you want to continue that."

Though he normally let his work do the leading, Partney saw Schram step up and take more of a vocal leadership role throughout this year.

"I'm going to miss that leadership," Partney said. "He's a leader by example and vocal when need be. You don't get to a state championship level without a leader like that or two."

Schram will continue his runner career at Wichita State University in Kansas, joining fellow Festus runner Jacob Meyers.

Even though he had a good idea that he would be a runner in college, Schram admitted when he finally put pen to paper, it was a different feeling.

"I had a good chance to extend my running career in college," Schram said. "To see that piece of paper with your initials, your signature on that paper, it's a different feeling. I could have expected it, but nothing prepares you for that."

After helping the cross country team to three team state championships and the track team to its first, Schram's days are complete in Festus.

Wright said Wichita State got a gem.

"I hope I helped him learn some lessons about life and doing things the right way," Wright said. "He's hungry to be successful starting off. He's in a great position."

2023 All-Metro boys track and field first team Sprints: Winston Moore, senior, MICDS Claimed the Class 4 state championship to cap off an undefeated season in the 100-meter dash. Routinely ran sub-11-second times all season. Won the Ladue Invitational, Henle Holmes and Skippy Keefer meets before taking district, sectional and state titles. His personal best time was 10.59 in the state prelims before crossing in 10.69 in the final. Moore’s 10.59 was the second-fastest performance in the area this season. Also anchored the Rams’ state champion 400 and 800 relay teams, which both recorded times among the state’s best. He is signed to play football for Colgate. Middle: Davion Montgomery, senior, East St. Louis The Flyers reasserted themselves as the dominant track program in the state of Illinois by winning the Class 2A team state championship, the 13th in program history, and Montgomery was a huge reason for that. He won the state title in the 400 with a personal-best time of 48.17 seconds and also anchored the 1600 relay to a state championship. Montgomery also finished fifth at state in the 200. In the 400, he also won titles at the Southwestern Conference and sectional meets. Distance: Ethan Hogan, junior, Columbia The junior was sensational in the cross-country season, finishing sixth at the state meet, and it carried over onto the track. Hogan’s season culminated with a Class 2A state championship in the 3200 with a time of 9:02.22 and a state runner-up finish in the 1600 with a clocking of 4:13.45. In the 3200, Hogan produced on the top performances ever by an area running with his time of 8:49.61 at the Arcadia Invitational in California. That was the second-fastest time ever by an area runner, only behind an 8:43.40 by Lafayette’s Austin Hindman, also at Arcadia. Hurdles: Keshawn Lyons, senior, Cahokia Lyons helped Cahokia to a Class 2A state runner-up team finish, the first trip back to the state podium for the program since it won the 2016 championship. Lyons was runner-up at state in both the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles. His time of 14.28 seconds in the 110s was a personal best, topped the area and was among Illinois’ leaders. Lyons crossed in 38.75 seconds in the 300s, a personal best. He picked up six individual championships, including a sweeps in the South Seven Conference meet. Signed to play football at McKendree. Vertical jumps: Andy Thomason, senior, Timberland Won seven individual pole vaulting championships throughout the season, including conference district and sectional titles, before a fifth-place finish in the Class 5 state meet. His personal best leap of 4.55 meters (14 feet, 11.25 inches) at the Dale Collier meet was the highest leap of any area athlete since Triad's Jadon Elliott cleared 4.57 in 2018. Horizontal jumps: Malik Allen, junior, Edwardsville Landed a mark of 14.87 meters (48 feet, 9.5 inches) to capture the triple jump championship in the Class 3A state meet, his personal best and the area’s best since 2019. Allen’s effort came on his last attempt and made him the Tigers’ first triple jump state champion since 1982. Also the Tigers’ leader scorer in basketball, Allen jumped a limited schedule but warmed up for state with a sectional title. He previously finished seventh and 15th in previous state appearances. Throws: Noa Isaia, senior, Seckman The Arkansas State signee was undefeated in the discus, including a Class 5 state championship throw of 59.23 meters (194 feet, 4 inches). That eye-popping effort came on his sixth and final attempt and is the fourth-best ever for an area athlete. Isaia also finished with a personal best in the shot put of 16.55 meters (54 feet, 3.75 inches), settling for a seventh-place state finish. He won conference, district and sectional titles in shot put leading up to state. Multi-event: Nicholas Deloach, senior, Cahokia University of Missouri football signee did a little bit of everything while helping the Comanches finish second in the team standings of the Class 2A state meet. He won the triple jump with a leap of 14.02 meters (46 feet); his personal best was 14.27 (47 feet, 9.5 inches) and among the area’s best. Also at state, Deloach was third in the high jump with personal-best 1.99 meters (6 feet, 6.26 inches), fourth in the long jump at 6.76 meters (22 feet, 2.25 inches) and ran a leg on fifth-place 1600 relay.

2023 All-Metro boys track and field second team Sprints: Ryan Wingo, junior, SLUH Ran the area’s fastest times in both the 100 and 200. His 100 time of 10.50 seconds came at the Kansas Relays, and his 21.67 in the 200 was a week later the Ladue Invitational. Wingo did not make the finals of either event in the Class 5 state meet but helped SLUH’s 400 relay finish seventh. Middle: Melvin Sledge, sophomore, Hazelwood East Won the Class 4 state championship in the 400 meters with a Missouri-leading time of 48.16 seconds. Was undefeated in seven meets in the 400. Also anchored East’s state championship 1600 relay and finished third in the 200 in a personal-best 21.70 seconds. Distance: Josh Allison, senior, Hillsboro All-Metro cross country runner of the year continued his success on the track by placing in four events in the Class 4 state meet, including as the anchor leg of the Hawks’ champion 3200 relay in area-best 7:49.72. Allison also was runner-up in the 800 in a personal-best 1:53.73, third in the 1600 and fourth in the 3200. Hurdles: Demarlynn Taylor, senior, East St. Louis Won the 300-meter hurdles in the Class 2A state meet with an area-leading and personal-best time of 37.85 seconds. Also finished third in the 110 hurdles in 14.36 seconds, another personal best. Ran a leg on winning 1600 relay and runner-up 400 relay as Flyers won 13th team championship in program history. Vertical Jumps: Brandon Johnson, junior, McCluer Won the Class 4 state championship in the high jump with leap of 2.02 meters (6 feet, 6.75 inches). That came one week after his sectional-winning effort of 2.05 meters (6 feet, 9 inches), the area’s best effort since 2019. Horizontal jumps: Arhmad Branch, senior, Festus Won the Class 4 state championship in the high jump with personal-best effort of 7.12 meters (23 feet, 4.5 inches), which was an area best. He also finished third in the triple jump. Signed with Purdue to play football. Throws: Chase Crawford, senior, Cahokia University of Missouri recruit won the Class 2A state championship in the shot put and was fifth in the discus to help the Comanches finish second in the team standings. His winning throw in the shot was a personal- and area-best 19.28 meters (63 feet, 3 inches) and was second-best in area history. Multi-event: Jason Williams, junior, Orchard Farm Won the Class 3 state championship in the long jump with effort of 7.01 meters (23 feet), which was ranked second in the area. Williams also ran the 100 and on Orchard Farm’s 400 relay team.