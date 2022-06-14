All-Metro boys track and field athlete of the year: Watts' perseverance helps make him one of Edwardsville's all-time greats

When the chlorine hit his nose, Ryan Watts knew what awaited him.

Misery.

A 6-foot-5 and 165-pound powerhouse of a runner for Edwardsville High, Watts was rehabbing after suffering a stress fracture in his left foot. Working in the pool allowed Watts to keep his body moving with little to no impact on his injury.

He hated every minute of it.

This is a guy who runs up to eight miles on an “easy” day. Someone capable of tearing through a five-kilometer cross country course in well under 15 minutes. His sport of choice is — literally — used as a punishment in other sports to motivate athletes.

To Watts, the pool was akin to shouting “get on the line!”

“I knew it was necessary, but I hate swimming. It is the worst. You cannot breathe. It’s always cold,” Watts said. “You know you’re going to be there for an hour and it’s the most miserable feeling in the world. I wanted to come out and win so I did what was necessary.”

Watts, 18, won like few before him in the Metro East as he brought home Class 3A state championships in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter races. For his efforts Watts is the Post-Dispatch All-Metro boys track and field athlete of the year.

An Iowa State recruit, Watts leaves Edwardsville after setting the school record in the 3,200 (8 minutes, 54.09 seconds) and clocking the second-fastest 1,600 in school history (4:11). He joined recent Edwardsville Hall of Fame inductee Stephen Pifer as the second Tiger to win state titles in the 1,600 and 3,200 at the same meet, a feat achieved by no other area athlete in any classification since Illinois began racing at those distances in 1980.

He is the second consecutive Edwardsville standout to be named All-Metro boys track athlete of the year after sprinter Brandon Battle was selected last season. It’s the second time Watts has earned All-Metro honors as the best in his sport after he was chosen as the 2020 boys cross country runner of the year.

In between these great heights were some of the hardest days of Watts’ young life. During his junior season in the fall of 2020 the Illinois High School Association did not hold an official state championship cross country meet as travel between the different corners of the state was not encouraged due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The IHSA wouldn’t receive the blessing of the Illinois Department of Public Health to host a true state championship until spring sports concluded early in the summer of 2021. However, an informal “state championship” meet was run at Three Sisters Park in Chillicothe, Illinois, and Watts finished third in 15 minutes and 43 seconds.

It was a disappointing performance to Watts, but it should have been a remarkable achievement. When he arrived at Edwardsville after his freshman year at West Aurora High, Watts wasn’t expected to become one of the great runners in school history. He was going to be a nice piece on a really good team that had potential.

“The thought was he was an OK runner, hoping to fill in and be a depth, six, seven man on a solid varsity team,” Edwardsville cross country coach and assistant track and field coach George Patrylak said. “He worked his way up to a top-three runner for us at the state meet (as a sophomore). We saw a lot of growth. I think he was surprised at his improvement.”

One of the reasons Watts’ family decided to relocate in Edwardsville was the baseball program and its magnificent facility, Tom Pile Field. A seamhead through and through, Watts was tickled by the idea of taking the mound and firing fastballs.

Only when the world shut down in the spring of 2020 Watts didn’t pull on his baseball cleats. He stuck with his running shoes as Edwardsville’s then seniors and juniors led the track team through informal spring workouts. As the Tigers piled on the miles in the hopes of some sort of season, Watts’ talent started to emerge.

“The seniors were hoping they would get another chance, they were still getting after it and doing a great job,” Patrylak said. “That senior leadership Watts’ sophomore year, they made so much progress in that time away from us because they worked so hard and they were so close and it mattered so much to everyone on the team. That’s where I think the foundation was and things really started to take off. His junior year in cross country, he was at a completely different level.”

Watts was on the verge of ascending on the track, too. Then he fractured his navicular bone between his ankle and toes. Watts was sidelined for 16 weeks and missed his second consecutive outdoor season.

“I had a lot of big goals. I was more motivated than ever coming off that disappointing third-place finish at state,” Watts said. “I was hoping to work a little bit harder and set myself up for a championship in track. Going out with that injury and not being able to do anything for three months, then having to train by myself in the pool or on a bike, it was tough.”

Though he couldn’t help the Tigers compete he was a constant presence at the track. What he missed most during his water workouts was the comradery of his teammates. So he went out of his way to get that team feeling every way he could.

“Where a lot of athletes when they’re injured tend to stray from the team, try to focus on themselves, Ryan was at every meet cheering on his team, being there for them,” Patrylak said. “Instead of just feeling sorry for himself, he tried to make himself available to his teammates. It helped keep that passion, that focus, that desire there for him to get healthy.”

Watts was released from pool duty and allowed to resume running in August, about two months after most cross country runners have started training in earnest. While he was physically 100 percent, his fitness level was not quite where he needed it to perform the way he wanted. It was never more evident than when he competed at the Class 3A state cross country meet in November and finished eighth in 14:32.

Even after overcoming everything he did just to get back and compete, Watts walked away from the state meet disappointed.

“You can’t say you want to be the best if you’re fine with being eighth,” he said. “At this level, if you want to win, you can’t be fine with anything less than first.”

Watts wasn’t graduating Edwardsville without a championship. His best — and last — chance was the state track meet May 27-28 and Watts focused all of his attention at being at his best for it. He withdrew from several national cross country competitions. During the winter he dealt with several minor injuries. His back started barking, he sprained an ankle and even aggravated his Achilles after he tried out a new pair of running shoes.

Every little setback was treated with the utmost caution. After avoiding the trainer’s room much of his high school career, Watts became a regular.

“I tried to spend as much time in the training room as possible getting stretched out and making sure I was 100 percent every day when I left,” Watts said. “I tried to over exaggerate the recovery process to make sure it wasn’t going to repeat. I probably spent more time in the trainer’s every week than I did the prior three years combined.”

He even went so far as to get back in the pool to maintain his fitness.

“I couldn’t just sit there,” he said.

Fully healthy, Watts started out the spring with a bang when he raced to victory in the 3,200 at Belleville West’s Norm Armstrong Invitational in a new meet record time of 9:00. A few weeks later he let the rest of Illinois know what was possible when he won in 8:54 at the Carmel 3,200 Distance Showcase in Carmel, Indiana.

Watts wouldn’t run another 3,200 until the Class 3A O’Fallon Sectional, which he won in a relatively easy 9:16. At the same meet he won the 1,600 in 4:23. It was the first time he ever competed at a sectional track meet, which qualified him for his first state meet at O’Brien Field’s big, blue oval on the campus of Eastern Illinois University.

“I was out there last year as a fan and as a teammate, but to be on the blue track looking up at the crowd on (championship) Saturday was just fantastic,” Watts said.

Watts began his first state meet by crushing his 1,600 preliminary race Friday in 4:12. The next morning he claimed his first state championship by winning the 3,200 in 8:56, nearly five full seconds ahead of Warren’s Luke Wiley, who was second.

Not three hours later he rallied down the stretch to slip ahead at the finish line and win the 1,600 in 4:11.16. Downers Grove North’s Roy Llewellyn was the tough-luck runner-up in 4:11.22 and Wiley was third in 4:11.48.

When he crossed the line, Watts threw up two fingers to indicate his two state titles. It was also an homage to Pifer, who made the same gesture when he swept the same events as a senior in 2002.

Watts didn’t start at Edwardsville with plans on becoming one of its all-time best runners. He’s had ample opportunities to let the obstacles in his way deter him from achieving his goals. He refused to settle for anything less than what he wanted and now, after all of it, he is finally a champion.

“Just crossing the line in first, that’s what you dream of,” Watts said. “It’s what you go to bed thinking about.”

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.