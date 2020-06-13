Athlete of the decade: Justin Robinson, sprints, Hazelwood West

Graduation year: 2020
The All-Metro athlete of the decade and the 2019 All-Metro athlete of the year, Robinson was among the most dominant athletes in the nation in his age group. A three-time Class 5 champion in the 400-meter including an all-class state record of 46.3 seconds as a junior. A two-time state champion in the 200. Swept the 100, 200 and 400 as a junior to lead Hazelwood West to its first state championship. Set the Under-18 world record in the 400 when he went 44.84 at the Great Southwest Classic after his junior year. Won gold in the 400 at the Under-20 Pan American Games. Anchored Team USA’s 1,600-meter relay team to victory in an Under-20 world record time of 2 minutes, 59.3 seconds. Won a bronze medal in the 400 at the Pan Am Games with a 45.07. Did not compete as senior due to coronavirus pandemic. Signed with Arizona State.
