Athlete of the Year: Brandon Battle, senior, Edwardsville
The Class 3A state champion in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter races and just the second sprinter in Illinois’ largest classification to sweep state titles in those events. His 400 time of 46.48 seconds is the third-fastest ever in the Illinois state meet and is the third-best in nation this season. Personal best time of 21.46 seconds is the fastest 200 in Illinois this season. Announced he has reopened his recruiting options for a college home.

