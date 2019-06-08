Subscribe for 99¢
Won Class 5 championships in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes. Set state meet record in the 400 by winning in 46.3 seconds. Ran the fastest 400 in the nation this year when he won at the Arcadia Invitational in 46.22 seconds. Anchored Hazelwood West’s 800-meter relay team to victory as he helped the Wildcats win their first state track and field team championship in school history.