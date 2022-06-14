Athlete of the year: Ryan Watts, senior, Edwardsville

Became the second Edwardsville track athlete to win Class 3A state titles in the 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter races in the same season. Won the 1,600 in 4 minutes and 11 seconds and won the 3,200 in 8:56. Ran a personal best 3,200 time of 8:54 to set the school record. It was the second-fastest time in Illinois this season. Signed with Iowa State.