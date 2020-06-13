Discus: AJ Epenesa, Edwardsville
0 comments

Discus: AJ Epenesa, Edwardsville

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
AJ Epenesa, Edwardsville

AJ Epenesa, Edwardsville football

Graduation year: 2017

Among the area’s greatest all-around athletes, Epenesa was a two-time first-team All-Metro selection. Won back-to-back Class 3A discus state titles, including setting the all-class state-meet record with a throw of 205 feet, 11 inches as a junior. Set the Illinois state discus record with his throw of 206-5 at the Winston Brown Invitational as a junior. Earned all-state honors in the discus as a sophomore and was a three-time all-state finisher in the shot put, including a runner-up finish as a junior with a career-best put of 60-4.5. Signed with Iowa to play football. Drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports