Discus: Josh McDonald, Timberland
Graduation year: 2013

A two-time first-team All-Metro selection, McDonald won back-to-back Class 4 discus state championships. Unleashed a state-meet best of 188 feet, 8 inches as a senior. Had a personal best throw of 192-6 at Timberland’s Wolfpack Invitational as a senior for the area’s top throw that season. Took fifth at state in the discus as a sophomore. Won the shot put as a senior (59-9.75) and was an all-state performer as a junior. Signed with Wisconsin. A two-time All-America selection. No. 3 on the school’s all-time discus list (189-11).

