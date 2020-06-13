Discus: Ricky Nelson, Belleville West

Graduation year: 2015
An All-Metro selection, Nelson won the Class 3A discus as a senior with a personal best throw of 192 feet, 3 inches. Earned all-state honors in the shot put with a sixth-place finish (56-9). Qualified for state as a junior. Signed with Barton Community College. Named the NJCAA Division I field athlete of the year by the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association as a sophomore after winning the national championship in the discus, and earning All-America honors in the hammer throw and shot put. Set school records in the discus and hammer throw. Signed with Tennessee.
