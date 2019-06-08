Subscribe for 99¢

Claimed the Class 3A 1,600-meter championship in dominating fashion as he won in 4 minutes and 13 seconds. Just the third track and field state champion in Granite City history. Had the second-fastest 1,600 in Illinois this spring when he won the prestigious Distance Night in Palantine in 4:08.98. Had the top 800-meter time in Illinois this spring when he finished in 1:53.32 to win the Collinsville Invitational. Signed with Adams State University.