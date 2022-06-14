Distance: Andrew Smock, senior, Ladue

Finished seventh in the Class 5 3,200-meter run in 9 minutes, 13 seconds. Also qualified for state in the 1,600. Personal best time of 4:13 was 10th best in Missouri this season. Signed with Missouri.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
David Kvidahl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today