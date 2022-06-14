 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Distance: Charlie Krasnoff, senior, Ladue

Capped an undefeated season in the 3,200-meter run by winning the Class 5 state title in 9 minutes and 1.03 seconds. Finished third in the 1,600 in 4:12. Signed with Tulsa.

