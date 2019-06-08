The most decorated distance runner at Kirkwood, Baker ended his career in a blaze of glory as he won the Class 5 1,600, defended his title in the 3,200 and helped the Pioneers retain their 3,200-meter relay state championship. The reigning Class 4 cross country champion, Baker has signed with Tulsa.
