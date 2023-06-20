The junior was sensational in the cross-country season, finishing sixth at the state meet, and it carried over onto the track. Hogan’s season culminated with a Class 2A state championship in the 3200 with a time of 9:02.22 and a state runner-up finish in the 1600 with a clocking of 4:13.45. In the 3200, Hogan produced on the top performances ever by an area running with his time of 8:49.61 at the Arcadia Invitational in California. That was the second-fastest time ever by an area runner, only behind an 8:43.40 by Lafayette’s Austin Hindman, also at Arcadia.