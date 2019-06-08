Subscribe for 99¢

Doubled up by winning the Class 4 state championships in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter races. Had one of the area’s top 1,600 times by finishing in 4:20 at the Jefferson County Conference meet. Finished the 3,200 at state in 9:27 for his best time of the season and the ninth-best time in Missouri this spring. Signed with Bradley.