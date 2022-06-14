Distance: Tyler Freiner, senior, Timberland

Was the Class 5 state meet runner-up in the 3,200-meter run in 9 minutes, 2 seconds. Finished fourth in the 1,600 in 4:14. Signed with Missouri.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
David Kvidahl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today