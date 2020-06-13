High jump: Justin Kretchmer, Waterloo
High jump: Justin Kretchmer, Waterloo

Justin Kretchmer, Waterloo track and field

Justin Kretchmer, Waterloo track and field

Graduation year: 2013

A first-team All-Metro selection as a senior, Kretchmer cleared 7 feet, 1 inch and then took second in the Class 2A meet by jumping 7 feet to break the then-Class 2A record. He’s the only area athlete to clear 7 feet in the past decade. Won the state title as a junior (6-8) and finished fourth as a sophomore (6-5). Signed with Kentucky. Earned Southeastern Conference all-freshmen team honors. Won the SEC high jump title in 2015 by clearing 7-0.25. 

