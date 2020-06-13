High jump: Lamont Allen, De Soto
Graduation year: 2017

A first-team All-Metro selection as a senior, he won the Class 4 high jump with a personal state-meet best 6 feet, 10 inches. Jumped a personal best 6-10.25 at the De Soto Invitational as a junior. Went undefeated in the high jump as a senior. Finished as the state runner up as a junior (6-8) and earned all-state honors with a fifth-place finish as a sophomore and a sixth-place finish as a freshman. Signed with Illinois State.

