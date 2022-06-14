 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Horizontal jumps: Jordan Brooks, senior, Edwardsville

Finished fourth at the Class 3A state championship meet by triple jumping 45 feet, 11.25 inches. Set a personal best by jumping 46-8.75 at the O’Fallon Sectional meet.

