Horizontal jumps: Joseph Anderson, sophomore, Westminster

Won the Class 3 state championship in the triple jump by leaping 45 feet, 4.5 inches. Fourth at state in the long jump (21-11). Qualified for state in the 110-meter hurdles.
David Kvidahl
