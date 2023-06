Landed a mark of 14.87 meters (48 feet, 9.5 inches) to capture the triple jump championship in the Class 3A state meet, his personal best and the area’s best since 2019. Allen’s effort came on his last attempt and made him the Tigers’ first triple jump state champion since 1982. Also the Tigers’ leader scorer in basketball, Allen jumped a limited schedule but warmed up for state with a sectional title. He previously finished seventh and 15th in previous state appearances.