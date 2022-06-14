 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Horizontal jumps: Nicholas DeLoach Jr., junior, Cahokia

Won the Class 2A triple jump state championship with a leap of 46 feet, 4 inches. Finished second at state in the long jump (22-4) and third in the high jump (6-4).

