The two-time Class 3 triple jump champion, Ricketts won this year when he leaped 49 feet, 2.25 inches. Had the top triple jump in Missouri this spring when he went 49-4 at Summit’s Corey Siebert Invitational on April 13.
View comments
Most popular
-
All-Metro girls track and field athlete of the year: Burnett blazes her way to history at Parkway North
-
Schaefer follows through on vision, helps Edwardsville into title game
-
Hillsboro's Brewer leads trio of area players picked on final day of MLB draft
-
Waterloo comes up short in Class 3A semifinal loss to St. Laurence
-
Notebook: Duchesne goes green to win sixth title; girls state tournament headed to Soccer Park