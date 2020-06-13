Hurdles: Aaron Mallett, McCluer North

Graduation year: 2013
A two-time first-team All-Metro selection, Mallett won the Class 4 300-meter hurdles in 36.98 seconds as a senior. Posted a personal best 110-meter hurdle time of 13.77 at Summit’s Corey Siebert Invitational. Was disqualified in the 110s at state for hurdle encroachment. Won gold in the 110s as a junior in a wind-aided 14.14 and took second in the 300s in 37.86. Earned all-state honors in the 110s as a sophomore. Signed with Iowa. A seven-time All-America honoree and considered among the greatest hurdlers in school history. Won multiple Big 10 championships during the indoor and outdoor seasons. School record holder in the outdoor 110s (13.24) and the indoor 60s (7.63). Named track team MVP as a junior.
