Hurdles: Chase Vickrey, senior, Liberty

First-year track athlete stunned the field to win the Class 5 state title in the 300-meter hurdles in personal best of 39.1 seconds. Qualified for state in the 110 hurdles and ran personal best of 15.25.
David Kvidahl
