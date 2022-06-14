 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hurdles: Demarlynn Taylor, junior, East St. Louis

Demarlynn Taylor, East St. Louis

Demarlynn Taylor, East St. Louis track and field

Finished as the Class 2A runner-up in both the 110-meter hurdles (14.66 seconds) and the 300-meter hurdles (39.89).

