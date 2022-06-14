 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hurdles: Julian Juszczyk, senior, Lutheran North

Won the Class 3 state championship in the 300-meter hurdles in 39.4 seconds. His personal best time of 38.85 was the sixth-fastest time in Missouri this season.

News