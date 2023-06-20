Lyons helped Cahokia to a Class 2A state runner-up team finish, the first trip back to the state podium for the program since it won the 2016 championship. Lyons was runner-up at state in both the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles. His time of 14.28 seconds in the 110s was a personal best, topped the area and was among Illinois’ leaders. Lyons crossed in 38.75 seconds in the 300s, a personal best. He picked up six individual championships, including a sweeps in the South Seven Conference meet. Signed to play football at McKendree.