Hurdles: Travis Anderson, Edwardsville

Graduation year: 2017
A first-team All-Metro selection as a senior, Anderson tied the all-class state record in the Class 3A 110-meter hurdles when he went 13.79 in the prelims. Won back-to-back state titles in the 110s as a junior and senior. Claimed the 300-meter hurdles title in 37.83 as a senior. Finished third in the 300s (38.04) as a junior. Finished as the runner up in the 110s as a sophomore. Signed with Nebraska.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.