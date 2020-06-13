Hurdles: William Session, Belleville East

Graduation year: 2016
A two-time first-team All-Metro selection, Session won the Class 3A 300-meter hurdles championship in 37.46 seconds and finished second in the 110s with a wind-aided 13.72. Won the 110s as a junior in 14.25 and finished fourth in the 300s in 38.17. Qualified for the state meet as a freshman and sophomore. Signed with Indiana. Placed second in the 110s at the Big Ten championships as a sophomore. Earned the Big Ten Outstanding Sportsmanship award. Did not compete as a senior due to the coronavirus pandemic.
