Javelin: Ivan Barnett, Kirkwood
Graduation year: 2017

A two-time Class 5 all-state honoree in the javelin. Finished third as a senior with a throw of 170 feet, 9 inches. Took third as a junior (167-7). Had a personal record throw of 183-11 at the Jackson Invitational as a senior. Signed to play football and throw at Robert Morris University. Set the javelin school record with a throw of 193-11 at the Drake Relays as a freshman. Transferred to Missouri after one year to continue track career. Took a redshirt in 2019 and did not compete this spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.

