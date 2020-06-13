Long distance: Austin Hindman, Lafayette
Graduation year: 2017

The 2017 athlete of the year as a senior and a first-team selection as a junior, Hindman is the most accomplished distance runner in Missouri history. An eight-time Class 5 state champion, he went undefeated at the state meet, won the 3,200-meter race three consecutive years and set the all-class state-meet record as a senior when he finished in 8 minutes, 45 seconds. Ran the fastest 3,200 by a Missouri boy when he went 8:43 at the Arcadia Invitational as a senior. Set the Class 5 1,600 state-meet record when he won in 4:09. Swept the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 as a senior to become the second athlete in state-meet history to win all three in the same meet. Helped Lafayette’s 3,200 relay win three successive state championships, including an all-class record of 7:40.29 as a junior. The 2017 Missouri Gatorade track and field athlete of the year signed with Missouri. Turned professional in 2018 to pursue career as a triathlete. In 2016, Hindman became the third American to win the Triathlon Union’s Junior World Championship since the event began in 1990.

