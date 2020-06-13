Long distance: Austin Hindman, Lafayette

Graduation year: 2017
The 2017 athlete of the year as a senior and a first-team selection as a junior, Hindman is the most accomplished distance runner in Missouri history. An eight-time Class 5 state champion, he went undefeated at the state meet, won the 3,200-meter race three consecutive years and set the all-class state-meet record as a senior when he finished in 8 minutes, 45 seconds. Ran the fastest 3,200 by a Missouri boy when he went 8:43 at the Arcadia Invitational as a senior. Set the Class 5 1,600 state-meet record when he won in 4:09. Swept the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 as a senior to become the second athlete in state-meet history to win all three in the same meet. Helped Lafayette’s 3,200 relay win three successive state championships, including an all-class record of 7:40.29 as a junior. The 2017 Missouri Gatorade track and field athlete of the year signed with Missouri. Turned professional in 2018 to pursue career as a triathlete. In 2016, Hindman became the third American to win the Triathlon Union’s Junior World Championship since the event began in 1990.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.