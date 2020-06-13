Long distance: Daniel Everett, Westminster
Graduation year: 2011

A first-team All-Metro selection as a senior, Everett won the Class 4 1,600-meter in 4 minutes, 8.43 seconds to cap an undefeated season. Took second in the 800 (1:54) and third in the 3,200 (9:23.7). Earned all-state honors in the 800 and 1,600 as a junior and the 1,600 as a sophomore. Qualified for the state meet as a freshman. Signed with Columbia University. Competed four years in cross country and track. A two-time All-America selection in track. Competed at Iowa State with fifth year of eligibility.

