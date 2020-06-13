Long distance: Patrick Perrier, O'Fallon
Long distance: Patrick Perrier, O'Fallon

Graduation year: 2014

A first-team All-Metro selection as a senior, Perrier won the Class 3A 1,600-meter title in 4 minutes, 10 seconds. Finished as the runner up in the 3,200 in 9:07. Took third in the 3,200 as a junior (9:03). Earned all-state honors as a sophomore and junior in the 1,600. Took second in the Festival of Miles when he finished in 4:06 in a one-mile run. Signed with Stanford where he graduated. Competed for Vanderbilt while attending graduate school. 

