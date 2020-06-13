Long jump: Chris Gleghorn, Pattonville

Graduation year: 2016
Won the Class 5 long jump state championship as a senior with a leap of 23 feet, 0.25 inches. Earned all-state honors with a fourth-place finish as a junior and a fifth-place finish as a sophomore. Leaped a personal best 23-8 at Ladue’s Brusca/Strobach Invitational. Signed with Kansas. Took a redshirt season as a sophomore. Did not compete this spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.