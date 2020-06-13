Long jump: Chris Gleghorn, Pattonville
0 comments

Long jump: Chris Gleghorn, Pattonville

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Graduation year: 2016

Won the Class 5 long jump state championship as a senior with a leap of 23 feet, 0.25 inches. Earned all-state honors with a fourth-place finish as a junior and a fifth-place finish as a sophomore. Leaped a personal best 23-8 at Ladue’s Brusca/Strobach Invitational. Signed with Kansas. Took a redshirt season as a sophomore. Did not compete this spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports