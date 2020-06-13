Long jump: Rayvon Allen, Summit

Graduation year: 2017
A two-time first-team All-Metro selection, Allen won the Class 4 long jump championship as a senior with a leap of 24 feet and 0.25 inches. It’s the top long-jump mark by an area Missouri athlete this decade. Won back-to-back triple jump titles as a junior and senior with a personal best state-meet leap of 50-4.5 as a senior. Medaled in the 300-meter hurdles to help Summit win the state title. Earned all-state honors in the triple jump as a sophomore. Signed with Wichita State. Ranks among the top-8 all-time in the long jump at Wichita State. Transferred to Oklahoma.
