Long jump: Rayvon Allen, Summit
0 comments

Long jump: Rayvon Allen, Summit

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
Rayvon Allen, Summit

Rayvon Allen, Summit track and field

Graduation year: 2017

A two-time first-team All-Metro selection, Allen won the Class 4 long jump championship as a senior with a leap of 24 feet and 0.25 inches. It’s the top long-jump mark by an area Missouri athlete this decade. Won back-to-back triple jump titles as a junior and senior with a personal best state-meet leap of 50-4.5 as a senior. Medaled in the 300-meter hurdles to help Summit win the state title. Earned all-state honors in the triple jump as a sophomore. Signed with Wichita State. Ranks among the top-8 all-time in the long jump at Wichita State. Transferred to Oklahoma.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports