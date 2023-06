The Flyers reasserted themselves as the dominant track program in the state of Illinois by winning the Class 2A team state championship, the 13th in program history, and Montgomery was a huge reason for that. He won the state title in the 400 with a personal-best time of 48.17 seconds and also anchored the 1600 relay to a state championship. Montgomery also finished fifth at state in the 200. In the 400, he also won titles at the Southwestern Conference and sectional meets.