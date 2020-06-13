Middle distance: Brandon Miller, John Burroughs
0 comments

Middle distance: Brandon Miller, John Burroughs

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Graduation year: 2020

The 2018 All-Metro athlete of the year and the newcomer of the year as a freshman. A two-time 800-meter state champion and set the all-class state record as a sophomore when he won 1:49.55, breaking a mark that stood for 31 years. Won the 1,600 as a sophomore in 4 minutes, 23 seconds. Was part of three state champion relays as a freshman. Suffered season-ending injury as a junior and did not compete as a senior due to the coronavirus pandemic. Holds multiple youth world records in the 800. Signed with Texas A&M.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports