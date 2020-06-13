Middle distance: CJ Jones, Cardinal Ritter
0 comments

Middle distance: CJ Jones, Cardinal Ritter

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
C.J. Jones, Cardinal Ritter track

C.J. Jones, Cardinal Ritter track

Graduation year: 2014

The 2012 and 2014 athlete of the year and a first-team selection as a junior, Jones was a nine-time Class 3 state champion. Won three 800-meter state championships. Ran the fastest 800 by a Missouri boy when he finished in 1 minute, 49.54 seconds as a senior at the United States Track and Field Youth Outdoor Championships. Won a state title in the 400 as a senior in 47.01 seconds. Signed with Texas Tech. An eight-time All-American and Big 12 outdoor 800 champion in 2016.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports