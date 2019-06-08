Subscribe for 99¢

After battling through injury as a junior, Barr won his first state championship by claiming the Class 3 400-meter title in 48.55 seconds. Ran the third-fastest 400 in Missouri this season when he finished the sectional meet in 47.86. Helped the Lions’ 1,600-meter relay team race to the fastest time on record in Missouri when they finished in 3:13 at Kirkwood's Dale Collier Invitational. Signed with Baylor.